Parkside Investments LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.03. 1,729,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

