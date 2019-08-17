ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $82.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00147539 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,223.29 or 0.99790977 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00037167 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000429 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,426 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

