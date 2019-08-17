Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce $105.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.15 million and the highest is $108.20 million. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $83.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year sales of $418.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.74 million to $420.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.79 million, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $530.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

PCRX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 539,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $3,246,975. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,301,000 after purchasing an additional 306,129 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,210,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 83.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 531,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

