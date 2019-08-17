OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.62. OZ Minerals shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,045,119 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$9.94.

In other OZ Minerals news, insider Rebecca McGrath purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.21 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,129.00 ($32,006.38). Also, insider Andrew Cole 138,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

