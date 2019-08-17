Oxycoin Market Capitalization Reaches $962,049.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $962,049.00 and approximately $8,827.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 928,278,467 coins. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

