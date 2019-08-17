OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $655,307.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $655,307.00 and $23,283.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00064680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00347349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006992 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

