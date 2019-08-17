OTOCASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (OTO)

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. OTOCASH has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $108,408.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Altilly and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, OTOCASH has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010798 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000790 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH Token Profile

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

