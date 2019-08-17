OST (OST) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, IDCM, Binance and Coinsuper. Over the last week, OST has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $125,933.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00267828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.01320488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000447 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,839,263 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Upbit, Coinsuper, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

