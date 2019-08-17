Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.48 ($42.42).

Osram Licht stock opened at €35.10 ($40.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.98 and its 200 day moving average is €32.49. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

