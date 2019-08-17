Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

