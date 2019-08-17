Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 122.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. 1,439,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $88.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $141,657.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,707 shares of company stock worth $84,939,310. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

