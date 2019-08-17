OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $7,135.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002378 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00147731 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,199.24 or 1.00666008 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00037846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,703,464 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

