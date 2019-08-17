OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Treasurer Charles B. Walworth Sells 705 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 950,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.