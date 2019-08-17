Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,059. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 76,308 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,786.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 769,231 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 477,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

