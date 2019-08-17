Obyte Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,333.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $3,333.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $24.94 or 0.00240937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

