Observer Trading 15% Higher This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Observer has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $136,479.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. During the last week, Observer has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00268912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.01306190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

