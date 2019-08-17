Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Buys $82,800.00 in Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,716.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 12,237,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

