Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Oasis Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Midstream Partners.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million.

OMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Nusz bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 216,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.30%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Earnings History and Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP)

