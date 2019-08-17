NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Hold Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $170.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.04.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $10.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,289. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.