Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,494,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,969,000 after buying an additional 2,671,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nutrien by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.