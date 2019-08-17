Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,396,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

