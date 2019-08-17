NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) VP David A. Ottewell Sells 14,040 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $99,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 592,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,158.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,359. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 28.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

