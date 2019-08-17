NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) VP David A. Ottewell Sells 14,040 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) VP David A. Ottewell sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $99,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 592,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,158.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NG traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,359. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
