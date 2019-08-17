Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) PT Raised to C$30.25

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.50 to C$30.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued an average rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northview Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.64.

Shares of NVU.UN opened at C$28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.62. Northview Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$23.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

