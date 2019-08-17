Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $345.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.50.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $367.91. 827,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,918. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.56 and a 200-day moving average of $302.60. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $9,784,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $2,442,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

