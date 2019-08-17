Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $26.02

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $26.02. Nordstrom shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 175,440 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 454.5% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 411,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
