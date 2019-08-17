Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $26.02

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $26.02. Nordstrom shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 175,440 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 454.5% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Nordstrom by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 411,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

