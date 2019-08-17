Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Binance. Nexus has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $75,651.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,089,346 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

