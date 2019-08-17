NEXT Price Tops $1.58 on Top Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One NEXT token can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00015241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $79.23 million and $7.18 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00714618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000529 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.