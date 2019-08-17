Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 115 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $330.45. 3,825,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,406. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

