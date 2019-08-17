Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.00. 605,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,213. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.26.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.