Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth $52,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth $89,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 582,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.32. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.