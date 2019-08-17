Next Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 55,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,658,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,748. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

