Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,292 shares of company stock worth $34,357,560 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

