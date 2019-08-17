Next Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 156.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.33. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,788.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $4,520,953. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.13.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

