NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88.

NYSE NXRT opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.08.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 500,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

