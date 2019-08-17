NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1,257.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00714384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Crex24, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.