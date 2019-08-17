Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 39,417.64% and a negative return on equity of 146.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

CUR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Neuralstem has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

