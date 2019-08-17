Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 649 ($8.48).

NETW stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.16. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

