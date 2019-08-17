Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,947,300 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 2,098,700 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,139,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 413,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 345,892 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 297,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 558,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 264,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

