National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 1.7%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.42, 2,524,679 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,531,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

