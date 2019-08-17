National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $881,885. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,743,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Instruments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,228,000 after buying an additional 1,299,706 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,671,000 after buying an additional 691,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,525,000 after buying an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 342,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,248. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

