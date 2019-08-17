National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.
OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Shares of OSK stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21. The stock has a market cap of $960.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$3.90.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
