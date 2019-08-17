National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of OSK stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.21. The stock has a market cap of $960.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.79 and a 12-month high of C$3.90.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,980,600 shares in the company, valued at C$6,595,398. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 95,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.42, for a total transaction of C$327,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,673,608.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,595.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

