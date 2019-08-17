National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

National Australia Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 40,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

