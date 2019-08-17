Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.40. Nasstar shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 217,069 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.67.

Nasstar Company Profile (LON:NASA)

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nasstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.