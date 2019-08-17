Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.25

Shares of Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.40. Nasstar shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 217,069 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Nasstar in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.67.

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

