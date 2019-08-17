Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.36. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

