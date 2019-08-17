Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.08

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.08. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 34,110,900 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,098 shares during the period. Naked Brand Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

