Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $697.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,693,608,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

