Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Msci were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Msci by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Msci by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.23. 531,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,110. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $247.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.89.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

