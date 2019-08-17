Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,882,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,976,000 after acquiring an additional 315,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,199 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,279,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,070,000 after acquiring an additional 398,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,407,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after acquiring an additional 105,910 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

BAM stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,945. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

