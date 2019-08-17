Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $387,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 68.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 3,628,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

