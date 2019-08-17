Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Source Capital comprises about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Source Capital worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

